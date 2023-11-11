Drilling Tools International (DTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter.
Drilling Tools International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.
Drilling Tools International Company Profile
Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.
