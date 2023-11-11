Drilling Tools International (DTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Drilling Tools International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

In other Drilling Tools International news, Director Thomas Monroe Patterson purchased 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.