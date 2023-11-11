Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Decisive Dividend Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisive Dividend in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Stevens now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of C$30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

CVE:DE opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24. Decisive Dividend has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.20.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

