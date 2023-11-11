Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Pro Reit Dividend Announcement
