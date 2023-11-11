Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 639.04% and a negative net margin of 68.67%.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDBL opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $19.80.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
