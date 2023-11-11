Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 639.04% and a negative net margin of 68.67%.

NASDAQ EDBL opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated ( NASDAQ:EDBL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

