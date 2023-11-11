Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $655.16

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.16 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 642.10 ($7.93). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 645 ($7.96), with a volume of 340,188 shares traded.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,580.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 653.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 16.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,800.00%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

