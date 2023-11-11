eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of eGain worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGAN. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in eGain by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

eGain Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.59. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. eGain had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About eGain

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.