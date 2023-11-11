Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Survey

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Electriq Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.66%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -17.43% -16.39% -13.57% Electriq Power N/A -4.65% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Electriq Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $43.02 million 2.51 -$7.89 million ($0.35) -14.03 Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. The company provides self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, it offers the products to consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. Further, the company operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. Byrna Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

