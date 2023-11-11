Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

EFN opened at C$20.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.49, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.02.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.02. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of C$323.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$313.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.14, for a total value of C$109,474.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473.64. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

