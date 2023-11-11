Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

EARN stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.11%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on EARN

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.