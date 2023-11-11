Elutia (ELUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, November 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Elutia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elutia Price Performance

NASDAQ ELUT opened at $1.47 on Friday. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elutia in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELUT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elutia by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elutia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

