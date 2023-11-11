Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.32). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of -0.35. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

