Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 19.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

