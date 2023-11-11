Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial REIT
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.