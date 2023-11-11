Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $244.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $205.54. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $179.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $78.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $46.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $198.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $212.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,511.67.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,242.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$709.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,271.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1,146.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,058.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total transaction of C$84,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,300 shares of company stock worth $1,490,860. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

