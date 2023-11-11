Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

ESS stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.51. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

