Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.05

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and traded as low as $51.57. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 1,309 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Report on ERFSF
Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.