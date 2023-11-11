Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.05

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and traded as low as $51.57. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 1,309 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.