Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen Trading Down 3.3 %

XGN stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $59,183.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

