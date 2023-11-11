Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.75. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 45,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

