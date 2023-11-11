FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,869,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,818,808.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,818,808.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

