Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Down 66.8% in October

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FEMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.22 on Friday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -3.56.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 978.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

