Financial Survey: Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Plug Power and Mersen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 12 7 0 2.37 Mersen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.99, indicating a potential upside of 267.90%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Mersen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $701.44 million 3.03 -$724.01 million ($1.43) -2.47 Mersen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Plug Power and Mersen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mersen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Mersen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -95.15% -20.27% -14.14% Mersen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plug Power beats Mersen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; Liquefaction systems; and Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Mersen

(Get Free Report)

Mersen S.A. manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials and Electrical Power. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles, as well as surge protection, lightning protection, and power monitoring solutions; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as industrial motor maintenance and services. It also provides anticorrosion equipment comprising heat exchangers; columns, reactors, and pressure vessels; PTFE / PFA bellows, pipes, elbows, and fittings, as well as other equipment; graphite bursting discs; and corrosion resistant materials, as well as graphite specialties, such as isostatic graphite, carbon insulation, carbon/carbon composites, silicon carbide, and flexible graphite. In addition, the company offers carbon brushes, brush-holders, brush-rockers and brush gear housings, signal and power transmission systems, current collectors, wheel flange lubrication solutions, carbon dust collection systems, monitoring solutions, and slip and electrical ring assemblies, as well as cranes. It serves energy, electronics, transportation, corrosive chemicals, and process industries, as well as other markets comprising building and construction, elevators, elevators, defense, and outdoor LED lighting, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning markets. The company was formerly known as Groupe Carbone Lorraine SA and changed its name to Mersen S.A. in 2010. Mersen S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.