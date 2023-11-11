Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 190.4% in October

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,009,300 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the October 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.5 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

FNNNF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

About Finnair Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.