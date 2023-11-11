Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 190.4% in October

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,009,300 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the October 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.5 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
FNNNF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
About Finnair Oyj
