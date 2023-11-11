First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.76

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.76 and traded as low as C$37.17. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.36, with a volume of 20,072 shares trading hands.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

