First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

