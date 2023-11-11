First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.00

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and traded as low as $50.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1204 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

