First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.00

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and traded as low as $50.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1204 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
