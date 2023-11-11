First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 192.9% in October

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

