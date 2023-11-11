Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.79.

FLYW opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Flywire by 112.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,330,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 704,938 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $100,341,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Flywire by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Flywire by 11.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Flywire by 7.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,432,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

