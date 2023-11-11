Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 37.0 %

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,743.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.25 per share, for a total transaction of $117,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.