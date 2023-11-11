freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of FRTAF opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

