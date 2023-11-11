FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.6 %

FUJIY stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 4 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

