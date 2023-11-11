FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.62.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.84. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

