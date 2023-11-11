FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Centric Health Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06).

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$94.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.23 million.

