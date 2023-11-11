FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14).

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

