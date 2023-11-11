FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

