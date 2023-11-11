FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VPG opened at $28.04 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

