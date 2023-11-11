FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Issued By Wedbush

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

VOR stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,697,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

