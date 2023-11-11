FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.22.

TSE:FTT opened at C$35.13 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$30.93 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

