FY2023 Earnings Forecast for KP Tissue Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KPT opened at C$9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$9.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.17.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.20 million.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -45.00%.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.