FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Toast, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Toast’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of TOST opened at $14.10 on Friday. Toast has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 1,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $31,021.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $9,288,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

