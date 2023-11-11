FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Issued By B. Riley

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Xponential Fitness Price Performance
Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness
In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $498,727.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,950 shares of company stock valued at $638,508. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
