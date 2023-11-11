FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.1 %

Arvinas stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

