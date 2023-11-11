FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

TSE CJ opened at C$6.98 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

