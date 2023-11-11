FY2023 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

