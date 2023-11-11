FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.20 million.
Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.9 %
DXT opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The stock has a market cap of C$373.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.
Dexterra Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
