FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXT

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.9 %

DXT opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The stock has a market cap of C$373.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.