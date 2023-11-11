FY2023 EPS Estimates for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of -0.35. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

