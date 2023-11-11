FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $227.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $188.57. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $179.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $192.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $212.35 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,242.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,146.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,058.05. The company has a market cap of C$30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$709.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,271.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. Also, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. Insiders sold 1,300 shares of company stock worth $1,490,860 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.