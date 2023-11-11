FY2023 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.18.

Martinrea International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.92. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.