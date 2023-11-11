FY2023 EPS Estimates for SoundThinking, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. SoundThinking has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 18.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 346,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

