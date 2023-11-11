FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.34). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $15.70 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after buying an additional 300,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after buying an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 324,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

