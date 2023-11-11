FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Increased by Analyst

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.15). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIGL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.78.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

