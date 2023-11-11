FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Reduced by Analyst

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 2.0 %

VIGL stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.78. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

